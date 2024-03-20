11th death anniversary of ex-president Zillur Rahman today

The 11th death anniversary of former President Zillur Rahman, a veteran politician, a Language Movement hero, an organiser of the Liberation War and one of the close associates of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is today.

Born on 9 March 1929, in Bhairab upazila, Kishoreganj district, Zillur Rahman became close with Bangabandhu during the campaign for the 1947 Sylhet referendum.

He participated in the 1952 language movement. He held a student gathering on February 19, 1952, at Dhaka University as part of the language movement.

In 1953, he was expelled by Dhaka University for his role in the language Movement but the order was rescinded in the face of student protests.

In 1956, he was elected President of the Kishoreganj subdivision unit of Awami League. He served as the General Secretary of Dhaka District Bar Association.

Later, as an Awami League candidate, Zillur Rahman was elected as a member of parliament in the 1970 national elections of Pakistan.

During the 1971 Liberation War, Zillur Rahman actively participated in the Government-in-exile

After the war, Zillur Rahman became the General Secretary of Awami League in 1972.

He was elected as a member of the parliament in the 1973 general elections. In 1974, he was elected General Secretary of the Awami League.

After the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Zillur Rahman was arrested by the army junta and spent four years in prison. In 1981, he served as a Presidium Member of Awami League.

He was elected to the parliament in 1986 and was imprisoned the same year. In 1992, he was made the general secretary of Awami League.

Zillur Rahman served as a Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives and the deputy leader of parliament in the Awami League government between 1996 and 2001.

He was re-elected General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League in 1997. Zillur was elected member of parliament from his Bhairab- Kuliarchar constituency for six terms.

His wife, Ivy Rahman, was killed in the gruesome grenade attack on 21 August 2004. She served as Women's Affairs Secretary of Awami League and President of its women's front Mohila Awami League.

He was sworn in as the 19th president of Bangladesh on 12 February 2009.

Zillur Rahman died of old-age complications at a Singapore hospital on 20 March 2013.

Zillur and Ivy's son Nazmul Hassan, popularly known as Nazmul Hassan Papon is now serving as the Youth and Sports Minister and President of Bangladesh Cricket Board.