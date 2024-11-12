Obaidul Quader's PA Matin on 3-day remand

Obaidul Quader&#039;s PA Abdul Matin Hawlader. Photo: Collected
Obaidul Quader's PA Abdul Matin Hawlader. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (12 November) placed Abdul Matin Hawlader, personal assistant (PA) of Awami League general secretary and former minister Obaidul Quader, on a three-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of college student Riaz Hossain in the city's Keraniganj area.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Mohammad Saleh passed the order as police produced Matin before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in the case.

Ex-minister Obaidul Quader’s PA arrested in Keraniganj

Police arrested Abdul Matin Hawlader from a house in Char Washpur village under Keraniganj Model Police Station on 11 November. He was shown arrested in the Riaz murder case.

According to the case documents, Riaz Hossain was shot on his head while taking part in the anti-discrimination rally in Arshinagar area of Keraniganj on 19 July. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where attending doctors declared him dead.

Riaz's uncle Ramjan Ali Showkat filed the case with Keraniganj Model Police Station against 310 including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

