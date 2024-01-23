Obaidul Quader off to Singapore for health checkup

Bangladesh

BSS
23 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 01:15 pm

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore this morning as part of a routine health check-up.

Quader also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am boarding on a flight (BG0584) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said an official release.

The minister is expected to return home on 25 January after necessary health checkup at Singapore Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

