Oath-taking ceremony of members of the 12th parliament to be held tomorrow

The oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the 12th Parliament will be held tomorrow.

According to sources at the Speaker's office, the Parliament Secretariat is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Awami League (AL)-backed candidates won 222 seats in 7 January's general elections, while independent candidates — most also belonging to AL — won 62 seats.

Jatiya Party candidates were victorious in 11 seats, and three single candidates each from three parties — Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod and Bangladesh Kalyan Party — secured victory in their respective constituencies.