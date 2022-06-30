Nuts of Padma Bridge were loosened with wrench before removing with hands: Police

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:52 pm

Nuts of Padma Bridge were loosened with wrench before removing with hands: Police

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:52 pm
Nuts of Padma Bridge were loosened with wrench before removing with hands: Police

Mahdi Hasan, who was arrested for making a video of removing nuts from the Padma Bridge, had loosened the nuts with a wrench beforehand, said the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Police.

"He intentionally took the wrench with him to remove the nut", said Chief of CTTC branch Md Asaduzzaman during a press briefing at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media Centre on Thursday (30 June).

The police arrested Mahdi Hasan, 27, from Lakshmipur on Wednesday night.

The CTTC chief also informed that Mahdi, hailing from Munshiganj, was a member of Chhatra Shibir once.

He said, when the Padma Bridge was opened to the public on 26 June Mahdi went there with a wrench and loosened a nut with it. He then made a video of him removing the nuts with his hand with the intention to publish this on social media.

On 26 June, Mehedi posted a video on Facebook where he was seen saying "Padma Bridge's nuts came off".

The video then went viral, following which he fled to different places to avoid being caught by law enforcement agencies.

