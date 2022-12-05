Nurul Qayyum Khan re-elected as BICDA president for 7th term

Bangladesh Inland container depots Association (BICDA) has unanimously re- elected Nurul Qayyum Khan as its President for the 7th Consecutive term for 2023-2024 year.

Jowher Rizvi elected as senior vice president. Al- Haj Khalilur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahaman, Haji Mohammad Hossain and Imran Fahim Noor elected as Vice president.

A meeting was held at the BICDA office in Chittagong on Monday to mark the formation of the committee. Jowher Rizvi presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Nurul Qayyum khan is also President of Bangladesh Marine Fisharies Association. He is chairman of Qns container services ltd, Qns Shipping logistics Ltd, Qns enterprise ltd.

He was former vice president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & industry, Former Director of Chittagong Stock Exchange & Sonali Bank.

