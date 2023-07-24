Nur's alleged links with KNF being probed: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is investigating a faction of the Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur's alleged link with the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), which he denies exists.

"The verified page of KNF has released several statements regarding the individual in question, Nurul. We have received indications of communication between Nurul and KNF through social media platforms. Our intelligence agency is investigating to determine any possible connections between Nurul and KNF," said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and Media Wing.

During a media briefing on Monday (24 July), the RAB official said, "Any potential link between Nurul and KNF can only be confirmed following a thorough investigation. However, the comments on social media suggest a possible connection between them."

In this regard, Nurul Haque told Prothom Alo, "I urge a thorough investigation to uncover any contacts involving me. The government had initially established this organisation [KNF], but presently, they have lost control over it, and they are attempting to shift the responsibility onto others."

Bandarban's Rupa upazila resident Nathan Bom formed Kuki-Chin Development Organisation (KNDO) in 2012. Later, he transformed it into a separatist group in 2021.

The Kuki-Chin is a geographical grouping of numerous Tibeto-Burman language-speaking ethnic communities that make up the majority in the Indian state of Mizoram and the Chin state of Myanmar.

It is believed that implicitly the KNF does not support the Peace Treaty, which, according to different media reports, they feel overwhelmingly supports the Chakma clan – who have more national representation than other tribes in the region.

Nur lashes out at media

After video of Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters trying to break the gate to their office space that had been locked by the building's owner over rent "due for almost 17 months" went viral, the leader of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad has lashed out at media outlets, calling them "lackeys of the government."

"DBC (News) and Somoy TV are just the government's lackeys," Nur recently told a public gathering.

He also alleged that Somoy TV is on a mission to "continuously criticise opposition leaders led by the BNP," according to a video posted on his official Facebook page.

Days earlier, a number of media outlets reported statement of the building owner, saying that Nur and his supporters "have not paid rent for almost 17 months" for the space, leading him to lock the office.

Later, Nur and his followers tried to break the locked collapsible gate and enter the office, and an altercation took place with the owner.