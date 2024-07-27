Nur received Tk4 lakh from a political leader during quota protests: DB chief

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 08:07 pm

Gano Adhikar Parishad Member-Secretary Nurul Haque Nur. File Photo: Collected
Gano Adhikar Parishad Member-Secretary Nurul Haque Nur. File Photo: Collected

During the quota reform protests, Gano Adhikar Parishad Member-Secretary Nurul Haque Nur received Tk4 lakh from a political leader, Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid disclosed today (27 July).

"We are currently investigating how that money was spent," Harun said at a press conference held at the DB office in the capital.

The DB chief mentioned that extensive information was obtained from Nur during his remand period, which is now being verified.

"Nur has admitted to receiving Tk4 lakh from a leader during the quota reform protests. We have also brought in the leader, who confirmed giving the money to Nur. We are interrogating the leader to understand the purpose of this transaction," Harun said.

Harun also said that they have uncovered information about digital communications between the leader and quota movement coordinators.

"We have also placed Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman and former MP Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho on a five-day remand. We aim to gather more information from him," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a Dhaka court sent Nurul Haque Nur to jail in connection with a case involving the vandalism and arson at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on 18 July.

