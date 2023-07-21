Nur and his supporters try to break into locked office space, building owner says rent due for almost 17 months

21 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Nurul Haque Nur, who leads one faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, and his supporters allegedly broke the gate to their office space that had been locked by the building's owner. The owner of the building says he has repeatedly asked them to pay monthly rent "due for almost 17 months." 

Meanwhile a video of Nur tearing down his own panjabi while his supporters were trying to break the gate has gone viral on social media.

In response to "not paying the rent for months," the owner of Zaman Tower locked the party office early yesterday. 

Nur and his supporters took to social media in the morning and said, "Our office has been locked and important documents have been seized."

As the day went on, Nur led a group to the office gate and were seen trying to break the locked collapsible gate.

In a video that has now gone viral, Nur can be seen tearing his own panjabi and later went to a hospital.

"Despite my repeated requests to pay the rent, Nur and his supporters refused to comply for months," building owner Miah Mosiuzzaman said in a video interview.

"They did not pay the electricity bills either, and I decided to cut off the connection. Nur had threatened me with dire consequences," he added. 

"As he kept threatening me, I started getting worried that Nur and his followers might take over the space by force and claim ownership," the building owner said.

Nurul Haque Nur

