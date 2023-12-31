Numbers of workplace deaths increased in 2023; 875 casualties reported

The number of workplace accidents in Bangladesh was on the rise as at least 875 people died in such incidents in 2023, whereas the number was 712 in 2022.

In 2021 the number of workplace deaths was 538 and it was 433 in 2020, unveiled a study today (31 December).

Safety and Rights Society (SRS) conducted the study based on the reports published in 26 newspapers over the year.

While unveiling the findings at SRS office in the capital its Executive Director Sekender Ali Mina said, a total of 339 workers were killed in the transport sector (38.74%), followed by 185 people in service sector (21.14%), 173 (19.77%) people in the construction sector, 96 people in the manufacturing sector and 82 people in agriculture sector.

The study showed that the highest number of deaths were among workers aged between 21 and 30, accounting for 209 (24.11%), which is common for every year.

The report also showed that most of the deceased were male workers.

Also, the highest number of deaths (30%) took place in the 3rd quarter (July-September) of the year.