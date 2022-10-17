Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

The number of visa applications from Bangladeshis were up by 160 percent in September this year compared to the same period last year.

This information regarding international travel from Bangladesh was revealed in a closed group session arranged by VFS Global, the largest visa outsourcing and technology service provider for diplomatic missions worldwide.

The organisation recently arranged a programme to disclose the information.

VFS Global's South Asian COO (Chief Operating Officer) Prabuddha Sen disclosed the information in a written statement.

Soubhik Mitra, General Manager (Corporate and Communication) of the organization and other officials were present at the event.

From Bangladesh, there is an abnormally high demand for and predisposition towards international travel. Additionally, there are more visa applications than ever before. These are the reasons behind it, Prabuddha Sen said.

He also said that one of the causes of this trend is lifting international travel restrictions following the pandemic.

Data provided by VFS Global said the volume of visa applications has increased compared to the first 9 months of 2021. Visa applications increased by 160 percent till September 2022.

The data showed that the volume of visa applications in 2022 was the same as in the pre-pandemic period.

VFS Global said its 'Optional Visa at your doorstep (VAYD)' service has increased 9 times in 2022 compared to 2021. Under this service, applicants can complete all visa procedures from home or office.

VFS Global is the world's largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

VFS Global does not play any part in the decision-making process behind visa applications being granted or denied.