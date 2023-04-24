Number of vehicles low on highways, toll plazas as Eid holidays end

Not much traffic was observed on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga and Dhaka-Chittagong highways of Munshiganj on the last day of the Eid holiday.

Since this morning, there has been no traffic congestion at the Padma Padma toll plaza and Bangabandhu toll plaza on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga highway.

Only a small number of public transport and private vehicles were seen passing through the entire highway.

Photo: TBS

On the other hand, the traffic pressure from Meghna Bridge to Gomti Bridge in Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway was also negligible.

Ziaul Haider, Mawa traffic inspector of Munshiganj, said that the Eid holiday is ending today as the offices resume, but there is not much traffic pressure.

Eid holidaymakers also did not face much traffic as this time the Eid holiday was longer than usual and people went to their hometown in phases. Also, efforts of the traffic police and other authorities concerned helped avoid congestions.