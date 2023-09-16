Number of dengue patients in Dhaka South limited to 50-54 per day: Taposh 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 05:38 pm

Mayor Taposh attributed the success in controlling dengue cases to an ongoing campaign.

File Photo: Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh.
File Photo: Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh.

The number of dengue patients in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area has been limited to 50 to 54 per day, claimed the Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Saturday (16 September).

"The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed the stability of dengue patient numbers in Dhaka, and their daily monitoring shows the number of cases in Dhaka South remained in the range of 50 to 54 per day," he said during a public involvement program aimed at preventing the spread of dengue in the Jhigatala area of Ward No 14, a declared a Red Zone. 

The mayor attributed the success in controlling dengue cases to an ongoing campaign focused on eliminating the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito. 

"We have kept the program of destroying the breeding ground of Aedes mosquito in motion by eliminating the source. As a result, the number of patients in the Dhaka South City Corporation area has been under control for the past one month," he explained. 

Despite the progress, Mayor Taposh stressed the need for continued efforts to prevent the situation from worsening. He urged residents, social organisations, the Red Crescent, and members of the Awami League to maintain cleanliness and support the combing campaigns and cleaning activities in their neighbourhoods.  

He said, "We have this massive action to prevent it from escalating," referring to ongoing measures to combat dengue in the area." 

Regarding the recent declaration of Red Zones in specific wards, Taposh clarified, "In last week's review, more than 10 patients were detected in Ward no 14 and 56. Therefore, we have declared these two wards as red zones. In view of that, we have been conducting extensive campaigns, combing campaigns, and cleaning activities." 

Taposh expressed the hope that these initiatives, combined with the cooperation of local residents, would reduce the number of dengue cases in the affected areas. 

Responding to questions from journalists, the mayor acknowledged that collaboration with various organisations, such as railways, public works, and the police, had been initiated to address dengue prevention efforts.  

However, he urged these organisations to be more responsible in ensuring cleanliness and mosquito control within their establishments. 

During his visit to the Kamrangirchar area, Mayor Taposh engaged with the public, visited several homes, and inspected establishments as part of the ongoing efforts to combat dengue in the region.

