Number of arsenic patients decreased in country: Health Minister

The number of patients suffering from arsenic poisoning has been decreased in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in parliament on Sunday (5 February).

In reply to a tabled question from Jatiya Party MP Moshiur Rahman Ranga, the Health Minister said according to household survey report of 2012 there are 65,910 arsenic patients in the country.

The health minister said that awareness has been created among people through conducting huge public awareness activities.

"That's why people are drinking arsenic free safe water. As a result, the number of patients suffering from arsenic poisoning has been decreased," the minister said.

The health minister said, currently, according to the information received from the Civil Surgeons and the Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officers, the number of arsenic infected patients is 7, 776 and 79 patients have died.

The health minister said that the government is sincere about the treatment of arsenic patients.

"The government is ensuring the distribution of multivitamin pills, vitamin A capsules, anti-oxidants, salicylate cream and other cheap treatments in all government hospitals of the country."