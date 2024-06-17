NTRCA registered teachers protest on Eid day demanding application opportunity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 12:14 pm

Related News

NTRCA registered teachers protest on Eid day demanding application opportunity

Hamidur Rahman Ron, the forum's convener, said, "The 17th registration notice was published in January 2020, but it took nearly four years to complete. Despite the certificate's three-year validity, we weren't given even one chance to apply."

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 12:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the day of Eid-ul-Adha, 739 teachers holding the 17th NTRCA registration staged a protest at the National Press Club, demanding a special circular to allow them at least one application opportunity.

The protest, organised by the 17th Teacher Registration Forum, highlighted the long delay in the registration process. 

Hamidur Rahman Ron, the forum's convener, said, "The 17th registration notice was published in January 2020, but it took nearly four years to complete. Despite the certificate's three-year validity, we weren't given even one chance to apply."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The NTRCA's 5th recruitment circular, released on 31 March, sought to fill 96,736 vacant teaching positions in private educational institutions.

However, fewer than 24,000 candidates applied, leading the NTRCA to recommend just over 22,000 candidates, excluding the 739 17th registration holders.

Top News

protest / NTRCA / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

22h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

15h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

19h | Videos