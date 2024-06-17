NTRCA registered teachers protest on Eid day demanding application opportunity

On the day of Eid-ul-Adha, 739 teachers holding the 17th NTRCA registration staged a protest at the National Press Club, demanding a special circular to allow them at least one application opportunity.

The protest, organised by the 17th Teacher Registration Forum, highlighted the long delay in the registration process.

Hamidur Rahman Ron, the forum's convener, said, "The 17th registration notice was published in January 2020, but it took nearly four years to complete. Despite the certificate's three-year validity, we weren't given even one chance to apply."

The NTRCA's 5th recruitment circular, released on 31 March, sought to fill 96,736 vacant teaching positions in private educational institutions.

However, fewer than 24,000 candidates applied, leading the NTRCA to recommend just over 22,000 candidates, excluding the 739 17th registration holders.