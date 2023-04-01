NSU student killed in lorry-motorcycle collision in Dhaka

A student of North South University (NSU) was killed after a motorcycle was hit by a lorry in the capital's Lalbagh area last night.

The deceased, Sanjida Akter Tamanna, 27, was a final-year BBA student at the university.

The accident took place around 10pm on Friday (31 March) in front of Shamim Garments near Lalbagh's Beribadh area, confirmed Md Jafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP's Lalbag zone.

The victim was going from Dhanmondi to her home in Kamrangirchar via a Pathao bike ride, said the police official.

"She first was rushed to a local hospital but soon after was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment.

"The DMCH duty doctor announced her dead on arrival," said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Police have already detained the driver and seized the covered van responsible for the accident.

In a social media post from their verified Facebook page, the VC and pro-VC of NSU expressed their condolences to Sanjida's family.