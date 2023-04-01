NSU student dies as lorry hits motorcycle in the city

A student of North South University died this morning hours after the motorcycle she was riding was hit by a lorry in the capital's Lalbagh.

The deceased was identified as Sanjida Akter Tamanna, 27, a final-year student of North South University (NSU).

The accident took place around 10pm on Friday night in front of Shamim Garments near Lalbagh's Beribadh area, confirmed Lalbagh Deputy Commissioner Md Jafar Hossain.

The victim was a pillion rider who was going home riding the motorcycle hired via a ride-sharing app, the official added.

Police, later, detained the driver and seized the covered van.