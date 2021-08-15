NSU observes the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:42 pm

Related News

NSU observes the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:42 pm
NSU observes the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

North South University observed the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2021 on August 15 with due respect and solemnity maintaining social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NSU kept the national flag hoisted at half-mast and paid the homage by placing floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Dhanmondi in the morning.

Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU, Benajir Ahmed, M A Kashem,  Mohammed Shajahan & Rehana Rahman, Members of the Board of Trustees, NSU, Prof. Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, Dr M Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ABM Rashedul Hassan, Treasurer, Prof. Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Dean of the School of Business and Economics, Prof. Dr Javed Bari, Dean, School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, Prof. Dr Abdur Rob Khan, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health & Life Sciences, Heads of Departments, teachers-students, officers and staff of the University were present in the program. 

The university will organize a virtual discussion seminar and dua mahfil program on August 18, 2021. A K M Mozammel Huq, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs the People's Republic of Bangladesh will be present as the Chief Guest and Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, North South University will be present as the special Guest. 

President of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and former Vice-Chancellor of  Dhaka University Professor A A M S Arefin Siddique will be present as Keynote Speaker. Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of North South University will preside over the program.

Education

NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie