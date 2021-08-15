NSU observes the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

North South University observed the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2021 on August 15 with due respect and solemnity maintaining social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NSU kept the national flag hoisted at half-mast and paid the homage by placing floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Dhanmondi in the morning.

Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU, Benajir Ahmed, M A Kashem, Mohammed Shajahan & Rehana Rahman, Members of the Board of Trustees, NSU, Prof. Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, Dr M Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ABM Rashedul Hassan, Treasurer, Prof. Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Dean of the School of Business and Economics, Prof. Dr Javed Bari, Dean, School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, Prof. Dr Abdur Rob Khan, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health & Life Sciences, Heads of Departments, teachers-students, officers and staff of the University were present in the program.

The university will organize a virtual discussion seminar and dua mahfil program on August 18, 2021. A K M Mozammel Huq, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs the People's Republic of Bangladesh will be present as the Chief Guest and Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, North South University will be present as the special Guest.

President of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor A A M S Arefin Siddique will be present as Keynote Speaker. Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of North South University will preside over the program.