NSTU students block road protesting fellow’s death in accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 06:43 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A student of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) was killed in a road accident Tuesday when a truck hit him at Sonapur Zero Point area of Noakhali.

The deceased was Ajay Majumder, 23, a third-year student of Information Science and Library Management at NSTU.

Protesting the incident, NSTU students blocked the Sonapur-Maijdi road and shouted slogans demanding the arrest and trial of the truck driver.

According to locals, Ajay was going to Mannan Nagar on a CNG from Sonapur Zero Point at 1:30pm.

A fast-moving truck came from the opposite direction and the CNG driver tried to break away to avoid collision. However, Ajay fell off the vehicle on road and was run over by the truck.

The locals rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Ajay dead.

Sudharam Model police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Shahed Uddin confirmed the news and said the driver fled with the truck after the incident.

"Attempts are being made to arrest the driver along with the truck within a short time," he added.

