NRBs can now purchase any amount of Wage Earner Bonds as IRD lifts investment cap

With an aim of increasing investment by expatriate professionals and businesses, the government today (3 October) lifted the investment caps for non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in the Wage Earners Development Bond.

The Internal Resources Division announced the changes in a press release.

This change aligns the Wage Earner Bond with other foreign-currency savings instruments like the US Dollar Premium Bond and US Dollar Investment Bond.

In addition, the directive introduced greater flexibility by enabling automatic reinvestment for multiple terms. 

According to the Wage Earners Development Bond Rules, 1981 (amended on 23 May, 2015), there was scope to invest any amount in the bond. 

This was, however, changed during the Covid-19 outbreak, with the IRD imposing an investment limit of Tk 10 million (or its equivalent in foreign currency) on wage earners development bonds, US dollar premium bonds, and US dollar investment bonds. 

The cap on US dollar premium bonds and US dollar investment bonds was lifted later in 2022, allowing unlimited investments, but this was not the case for the wage earners development bond.

Meanwhile, as per the new guidelines, NRB mariners, pilots, and cabin crew members employed by foreign-owned shipping and airline companies are also now eligible to invest in Wage Earner Bonds. 

Additionally, pensioners will now have the option of receiving monthly profit payouts on pensioner savings certificates, rather than the previous quarterly structure.

These changes, set to take effect on 1 December 2024, include the option to reinvest in the National Savings Scheme (NSS) products, including the Family Savings Certificate, Pensioner Savings Certificate, three-month profit-based Savings Certificate, Wage Earner Development Bond, US Dollar Premium Bond, and US Dollar Investment Bond. 

For the five-year Bangladesh Savings Certificate and Post Office Savings Bank Term Accounts, principal and interest will be eligible for reinvestment upon maturity.

Under the revised policy, NRBs can invest remitted funds in Wage Earner Development Bonds for an initial term, with the option to reinvest for two additional terms, allowing up to 15 years of investment in total. 

Similarly, US Dollar Premium and Investment Bonds permit reinvestment for up to four additional terms, providing a total investment period of 15 years.

The IRD believes these incentives, alongside the elimination of the investment cap, will attract more foreign currency investments from expatriates, fostering sustained economic progress for Bangladesh.

