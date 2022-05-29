Now is the time to invest in Bangladesh: Commerce Minister

Now is the time to invest in Bangladesh: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP has said now is the time for developed countries to invest in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is a big market for about 170 million people and 45% of them have good purchasing power. Neighbouring India and China are two big markets. Bangladesh has a lot of skilled manpower. There are all kinds of investment opportunities here," he said while addressing a day-long discussion on "Foreign Decent Investment for Logistics Sector" at Westin Hotel Sunday (29 May) arranged by Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the European Union head of Delegation.

The minister also said the government is providing special facilities for investment and it is possible to produce goods at a low cost in Bangladesh and easily export them to other countries, reads a press release.

"The government has adopted necessary and timely national logistics policy to increase trade. It is working for the sustainable development of industrial mills, communication systems and trade facilities," he added.

Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia, President of Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahrin Anam, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbubur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Among others present at the event were Danish Ambassador to Dhaka Winnie Estrup Petersen, Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen and Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Lindy.

