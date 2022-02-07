Now a tiger and a lion fall sick at Gazipur Safari Park

Another tiger and a lion were reported sick at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur, Gazipur, following the death of a few other animals recently.

This information came to light after Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin visited the park on Sunday.

The minister also visited the habitat of zebras, tigers and lions that have recently died in the safari park. The minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar and local MP Iqbal Hossain among others.

At the end of the visit the Forest minister disclosed the information to reporters at the information centre of the park.

Md Shahab Uddin said the ailing tiger and lion are being treated while the deputy minister questioned the quality of food provided to the tigers and lions.

Secretary of the Ministry Md Mostafa Kamal told reporters that samples of the bodies of the animals which recently died would also be examined in the laboratory of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has formed an expert committee to identify the cause of death of the animals. This committee will advise and assist the ongoing investigation committee.

Mollah Rezaul Karim, project director of the park, told Bangla daily Prothom Alo this morning that Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, a veterinary surgeon at the safari park, is treating the sick tiger and lion.

Since 2 January, one zebra after another has been dying in the safari park. The last reported death was on 29 January when two zebras died. Earlier on 12 January a tiger died of anthrax, the news of which was not immediately disclosed.

Then on 3 February, a lion died in the park. Authorities claimed he was ill for some time and died after a month and a half of treatment.

The park's project officer Md Jahidul Kabir, Officer-in-Charge Tabibur Rahman and Wildlife Medical Officer Hatem Zulkarnain have been removed from their position after the deaths.

A five-member probe committee was formed on 26 January by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The committee has been asked to submit an investigation report within the next 10 working days.

According to the safari park authorities, there were 31 zebras in the park. After 11 deaths, there are now 20 zebras remaining and following the death of one tiger, now there are nine tigers left. Of the total 10 lions, nine are remaining as one of them is dead.

Previously on 5 February, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said that the recent deaths of zebras, tigers and lions at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari park in Gazipur were caused by bacterial infection.