Now Thanchi, Alikadam closed to tourists for safety

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 10:24 pm

Earlier on 17 October, Ruma and Rowangchhari upazila administrations issued an indefinite ban on tourist travel citing the safety issues of tourists

After Ruma and Rowangchhari, the Bandarban administration has barred tourists from visiting Thanchi and Alikadam upazila of the district till 30 October, considering the safety of tourists. 

In a circular signed by Deputy Director (local government division) Lutfur Rahman on Sunday, the local administration said they took the move upon receiving a letter from the Bandarban Army Headquarters on 22 October, which stated that the armed forces would conduct patrols and reconnaissance in Thanchi and Alikadam upazila to gather specific information about armed separatists in those areas.

"Tourists have been banned only in Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas. 

There is no problem in visiting any tourist centre in the city," said Lutfur Rahman.

Thanchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abul Mansoor told The Business Standard that no tourists were allowed in Thanchi since Saturday. Tourists who are still in the Thanchi area are mainly staying in Thanchi Sadar. They have been asked to return immediately.

Earlier on 17 October, Ruma and Rowangchhari upazila administrations issued an indefinite ban on tourist travel citing the safety issues of tourists.

