Now Rangpur transport owners call strike ahead of BNP rally

The Motor Owners' Association of Rangpur has called a two-day transport strike ahead of the BNP's divisional rally there.

The strike – called to demand that local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers are kept off the highways – would be observed from 6 am on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday, said the transport owners' association yesterday.

The announcement came at a time when the BNP is scheduled to hold its fourth divisional rally – part of a series of such political programmes announced on four key demands i.e. unconditional release party chief Khaleda Zia, holding upcoming national polls under a non-partisan caretaker government, controlling the rising prices of essentials, and ending the persecution of BNP men – there on Saturday.

Mozammel Haque, president of Rangpur District Motor Owners' Association, on Thursday said, "Rangpur District Motor Owners' Association, Truck owners' Association, Car-Microbus Owners' Association jointly agreed to go on strike if the demand is not met."

To ensure safety on highways, the High Court banned all battery-run three-wheelers and other locally-made human haulers such as Nasimon, Karimon, and Bhotbhoti from highways, he said, adding that these vehicles continue to ply the roads flouting the court order and posing a risk of accidents.

"We have been demanding tougher actions against these vehicles for a long time. In order to realise the demand, we decided to go on strike," Mozammel Haque said.

Meanwhile, fearing such a strike, the leaders and activists of the BNP from different districts have already started to arrive in Rangpur.

Asadul Habib Dulu, organising secretary of Rangpur divisional BNP, said, "We fear that there might be obstacles created by the government during the rally. Thus, our party men started coming to Rangpur two days before the rally. If necessary, people will come and join the rally on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, and vans."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police Abu Maruf Hossain said, "We are not obstructing the rally. But if they [BNP men] have any other plan of subversive activities centring this political rally, we will strongly suppress it."

"Moreover, cameras have been installed across the city. Police will keep the city and the rally activities under surveillance," he added.

On Wednesday, Barishal bus owners also called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November demanding the same ahead of BNP's pre-scheduled rally there on 5 November.

Earlier, a similar transport strike was held in Khulna before the BNP's mass rally there. The BNP alleged that an "undeclared" transportation strike was also enforced in the Mymensingh division ahead of the party's anti-government rally there earlier this month.