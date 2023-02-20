Now Power Division looks back on the multi-billion dollar deals it inked

Bangladesh

20 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Now Power Division looks back on the multi-billion dollar deals it inked

The move by the Power Division came following media reports on the cost of Adani Power plant’s coal which is found to be around 60% costlier than other coal-fired plant’s coal.

20 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 10:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Several years after inking multi-billion-dollar power purchase agreements (PPA), the Power Division and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) only now felt the need to scrutinise the deals to look for loopholes.    

An inter-ministerial review committee, headed by the Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, sat for a meeting on Monday at the secretariat to analyse coal price mechanism and coal price index of different coal supply agreements and power purchase agreements signed with the public, private and joint venture power companies.

The move by the Power Division came following media reports on the cost of Adani Power plant's coal which is found to be around 60% costlier than other coal-fired plant's coal.

When asked, Md Habibur Rahman told The Business Standard that they have held the meeting to understand the coal business.

"We had a short academic discussion to know how the coal trade happens across the world and how the price of this energy is determined," he added.  

As per the PPA with Adani, the price of coal for the 1,600MW Godda Plant in Jharkhand will "pass-through" meaning Bangladesh will have to pay the market price for coal imports, without any price ceiling or discount provision.

Adani Power recently sent a request for BPDB to issue the demand note, where the coal price is quoted at $400 per metric tonne - far above what BPDB officials believe it should be amid the present state of the global market.

BPDB officials found the Adani quoted price around 60% higher compared to the cost of coal with the same heating value that has been used in the Payra 1,320 MW Thermal Power Plant in Patuakhali.

The cost of electricity of this power plant, which is scheduled to start commercial operation from the first week of March, has been widely criticised by both national and international media.  

Therefore, the state-owned single buyer of electricity, sent a letter to the Adani Group seeking a revision to the existing PPA following the request it received in relation to opening LCs (in India) to import the coal that will be used as fuel for the 1,600 MW plant in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, the Power Division formed a nine-member committee headed by the Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman.

As per the assignment, the committee is now working to find out the mechanism to keep the coal price competitive and cost effective.

A major mistake: 

In order to consider the coal price for the Adani 1600MW Godda Thermal Plant, a spot market rate was agreed in the signed deal.

Energy Expert Professor Dr M Tamim found this contract a major mistake.

He said spot market rate has been considered for the Adani coal price which is not acceptable for a 20 to 25 year-long contract.

"Now they are trying to revise the contract. But I don't know how much it would be effective because we have to prove that they had a malintention in signing such a deal," he said.  

This once again shows how we are lagging behind in negotiating such a contract, added Dr M Tamim.

"However, any contracts that affect the cost of services and goods have to be scrutinised strictly. Therefore, we should have hired foreign experts who deal with the spot market price, rather than neglecting the issue," he suggested.
 

Top News

Adani / Power Division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

12h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

3h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

13h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits