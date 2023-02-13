Anti-mosquito drive to use existing method for time being: Dhaka North mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said that the method presently used by the authorities to control the city's mosquito problems is wrong, however, as applying the right method will require more time, they will follow the existing one for now.

"It will take time to adapt to the correct method for solving the mosquito problem. But if the exiting one is stopped now, the mosquito population will increase. So for the time being, mosquitoes will be exterminated using the existing method," the Dhaka North mayor said during a press briefing held to share the experience of his recent United States visit on Monday (February 13).

Law Minister Anisul Huq was the chief guest at the briefing. US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas was the special guest.

"We need manpower to establish a lab. We are working on establishing our lab with Jahangirnagar University. It is also being considered whether the labs of the established universities can be utilized for his purpose," Md Atiqul Islam said.

The mayor said that every ward should work to kill mosquitoes. It requires manpower. After that, different drugs have to be applied by identifying the type of mosquitoes in each area.

Stating that the issue of establishing a lab is under the provisions of the city corporation, the mayor said that if an expert has to be employed it has to be done through the government procedure, which is a time-consuming matter.

Also, there is the question of whether it (employment of manpower) will be permanent, he added.

"During the US tour, we saw that they cover all the drains. But we have covered as well as exposed drains. They [US] suggest releasing slow-release tablets into our covered drains. As a result, the larvae will not be able to accumulate. We believe that we can adopt this method," said the minister.

Also, according to the information of Dhaka North City Corporation, since it is not possible to return the insecticides purchased in this financial year, they have to be used up.