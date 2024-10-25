Now Hindustan Times says Hasina is staying in Delhi's VVIP zone with heavy security

Quoting intelligence sources, Hindustan Times today (25 October) reported that ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is staying in a secure bungalow in the VVIP area in central Delhi, near India Gate and Khan Market.

The HT report comes just a day after The Print's report, which said Hasina is residing in a safe house in India's Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi.

Hindustan Times reported the 77-year-old ousted PM is living in a secure bungalow with multiple layers of security as she continues to face "a slew of death threats" over alleged atrocities committed during her term.

Officials said on Thursday that Hasina has been living in Lutyens Delhi since she shifted from Hindon, as first reported by The Print yesterday.

A Financial Times report last month also claimed that she was spotted at Lodhi Garden, a popular haunt for walkers in central Delhi.

The intelligent officials that HT quoted said her new residence was an intelligence bureau (IB) safehouse but asked not to disclose the exact location, citing threats to Hasina's life.

"The inner and outer security cordon of all the safe houses — one of three such facilities in central Delhi — is taken care of by the officials of the central agencies while 'watchers and spotters' from the commando unit of the Delhi Police are deployed around the bungalows to keep a vigil on suspicious activities and people," one of the intelligence officials told HT.

A second official told HT that a sub-inspector (SI) from Delhi Police was tagged with the officials of the IB and India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for a couple of days when Hasina was brought to Delhi from Hindon.

"The sub-inspector was given very clear instructions — not to disclose details about the secret operation and the address of the safe house to anyone in his personal and professional circles. The SI was told that he shouldn't be revealing any information even if the Delhi Police chief or any of his supervisory officers asked for the same," the second official told HT, requesting anonymity.

After two or three days, the SI was withdrawn from the security protocol, and IB and MHA officials took over the security arrangements.

The second officer said that Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, the regional director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) who lives in Delhi, was also provided security cover by the Delhi Police.

The officials said the two have met a few times in the past two months under tight and secret security protocols.

As per yesterday's The Print report, the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) is spread over a 28,000-hectare area.

It is one of the poshest and most highly sought-after places in the Indian capital.

The LBZ has played host to India's president, prime minister, top officials, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. It boasts as many as 1,000 bungalows with expansive lawns bordering wide boulevards.