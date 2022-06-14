Now cyber tribunal grants bail to Rangamati journo booked under DSA 

The Chattogram Cyber Tribunal has now granted bail to journalist Fazle Elahi in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Judge Md Zahirul Kabir passed the order on Tuesday noon, confirmed his lawyer Ibrahim Hossain Babul.

Bulbul, while speaking with The Business Standard, said, "Fazle Elahi is not only a journalist but also a trainee solicitor.

"He has an exam on 16 June and the charges brought against him are bailable. For these reasons the tribunal has granted bail to Elahi till the next hearing."

Earlier on 8 June, Rangamati Senior Judicial Magistrate Fatema Begum Mukta granted bail to Elahi on the condition of him appearing before the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal within seven days.

Former reserved seat MP and Mohila Awami League leader Firoza Begum Chinu's daughter Naznin Anwar Nipun brought the charges against the journo over a report published in Pahar24.com.

Chattogram Cyber Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Elahi following the case and police arrested him from his ADC Hill residence in Rangamati on 7 June.

Fazle Elahi is the Rangamati district correspondent of the national daily Kalerkontha and private television channel NTV.

Moreover, he is also the editor of local Daily Parbotto Chattogram and Pahar24.com.

Earlier last week, his wife Selina Sultana Sumi said, "The court has granted interim bail of seven days to my husband.

"However, he has been instructed to appear before the cyber tribunal during this period."

"My husband had published a report last year which shed light on former lawmaker Chinu leasing a restaurant at the Rangamti DC Park.

"Suddenly yesterday the police came and informed us that there is a warrant against Elahi in a case filed by her daughter. Then they arrested him. The whole thing took us by surprise," she added.

According to sources, in 2017, Nipun, the eldest daughter of Chinu, claimed ownership of the DC park restaurant. She even filed four cases against the Rangamati deputy commissioner out of vengeance.

The news was published in various newspapers across the country including the news portals run by Elahi.

Contacted, former Rangamati DC, now joint secretary at Food Ministry, AKM Mamunur Rashid, said, "They [Chinu and her daughter] wanted to illegally occupy the park's land.

"The case has been filed against Elahi for writing about their irregularities. They even filed four cases against me."