Now cyber tribunal grants bail to Rangamati journo booked under DSA 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 June, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 04:24 pm

Related News

Now cyber tribunal grants bail to Rangamati journo booked under DSA 

TBS Report 
14 June, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 04:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Cyber Tribunal has now granted bail to journalist Fazle Elahi in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Judge Md Zahirul Kabir passed the order on Tuesday noon, confirmed his lawyer Ibrahim Hossain Babul.

Bulbul, while speaking with The Business Standard, said, "Fazle Elahi is not only a journalist but also a trainee solicitor.

"He has an exam on 16 June and the charges brought against him are bailable. For these reasons the tribunal has granted bail to Elahi till the next hearing."

Earlier on 8 June, Rangamati Senior Judicial Magistrate Fatema Begum Mukta granted bail to Elahi on the condition of him appearing before the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal within seven days.

Former reserved seat MP and Mohila Awami League leader Firoza Begum Chinu's daughter Naznin Anwar Nipun brought the charges against the journo over a report published in Pahar24.com.

Chattogram Cyber Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Elahi following the case and police arrested him from his ADC Hill residence in Rangamati on 7 June.

Fazle Elahi is the Rangamati district correspondent of the national daily Kalerkontha and private television channel NTV. 

Moreover, he is also the editor of local Daily Parbotto Chattogram and Pahar24.com. 

Earlier last week, his wife Selina Sultana Sumi said, "The court has granted interim bail of seven days to my husband.

"However, he has been instructed to appear before the cyber tribunal during this period."

"My husband had published a report last year which shed light on former lawmaker Chinu leasing a restaurant at the Rangamti DC Park.

"Suddenly yesterday the police came and informed us that there is a warrant against Elahi in a case filed by her daughter. Then they arrested him. The whole thing took us by surprise,"  she added.

According to sources, in 2017, Nipun, the eldest daughter of Chinu, claimed ownership of the DC park restaurant. She even filed four cases against the Rangamati deputy commissioner out of vengeance.

The news was published in various newspapers across the country including the news portals run by Elahi. 

Contacted, former Rangamati DC, now joint secretary at Food Ministry, AKM Mamunur Rashid, said, "They [Chinu and her daughter] wanted to illegally occupy the park's land.

"The case has been filed against Elahi for writing about their irregularities. They even filed four cases against me."

Top News / Court

Bangladesh / Journalist arrested / DSA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

18h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more