Now customs commissioner’s Bashundhara house, 2 flats seized

Following recent moves against government officials' illegal assets, the Anti-Corruption Commission has now discovered that customs valuation and internal audit department commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque illegally acquired a nine-storey house in Bashundhara, two flats and three commercial spaces in the capital.

In response to the Anti-Corruption Commission's application, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain today (4 July) ordered the confiscation of the assets belonging to the customs commissioner.

According to ACC and court sources, the anti-graft body filed a case against customs commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque on 31 July last year on allegation of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk9.76 crore.

Today, a petition was filed to seeking seizure of Mohammad Enamul Haque's 9-storey house in Bashundhara G-Block, two flats in Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces in Mohammadpur and other areas of the capital, and a car parking space in Gulshan.

After the hearing, the court granted the application and ordered the seizure of the assets.

Besides, the court ordered confiscating Enamul Haque's land in Gazipur and capital's Badda.

The same court also ordered the seizure of four flats and eight acres (866 decimals) of land belonging to former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman and his family.

Earlier in June, the court ordered the seizure of NBR First Secretary Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal's immovable assets and the freezing of his movable assets.

Among the seized assets are a flat in Dhaka and two 10-katha plots belonging to Faisal. Also, the court has frozen savings certificates worth Tk2.55 crore held by him, his wife, and other related individuals.