Now customs commissioner’s Bashundhara house, 2 flats seized

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 06:00 pm

Related News

Now customs commissioner’s Bashundhara house, 2 flats seized

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque. Photo: Collected
Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque. Photo: Collected

Following recent moves against government officials' illegal assets, the Anti-Corruption Commission has now discovered that customs valuation and internal audit department commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque illegally acquired a nine-storey house in Bashundhara, two flats and three commercial spaces in the capital.

In response to the Anti-Corruption Commission's application, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain today (4 July) ordered the confiscation of the assets belonging to the customs commissioner.

According to ACC and court sources, the anti-graft body filed a case against customs commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque on 31 July last year on allegation of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk9.76 crore. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Today, a petition was filed to seeking seizure of Mohammad Enamul Haque's 9-storey house in Bashundhara G-Block, two flats in Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces in Mohammadpur and other areas of the capital, and a car parking space in Gulshan.

After the hearing, the court granted the application and ordered the seizure of the assets. 

Besides, the court ordered confiscating Enamul Haque's land in Gazipur and capital's Badda.

The same court also ordered the seizure of four flats and eight acres (866 decimals) of land belonging to former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman and his family.

Earlier in June, the court ordered the seizure of NBR First Secretary Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal's immovable assets and the freezing of his movable assets.

Among the seized assets are a flat in Dhaka and two 10-katha plots belonging to Faisal. Also, the court has frozen savings certificates worth Tk2.55 crore held by him, his wife, and other related individuals.

Top News

ACC / customs / Corruption / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

22h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

1h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

1h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

2h | Videos
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

3h | Videos