Now court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad

A Dhaka court has barred online marketplace Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Rassel from travelling abroad.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir on Saturday.

Earlier on 9 July, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had banned the top officials of Evaly from leaving the country as part of an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and smuggling of Tk 338.62 crore.

After the court ordered the ban, ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told reporters, "When the ACC found out that they could flee abroad, the ACC took action."

"Courts with full jurisdiction were not open then so the ban order was issued on Thursday by a court with competent jurisdiction," he added.

Evaly has closed its office in Dhanmondi despite the government's removal of lockdown restrictions. However, Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel denied the closure and said his company has switched to work-from-home.

Meanwhile, customers are repeatedly visiting the office for various complaints and queries but to no avail.

On social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, a large number of netizens were seen expressing their anger at the abrupt closure of Evaly's customer care services on its page and related groups.

The customers also expressed suspicion of fraud as the customer care hotlines of the e-commerce platform are out of service most of the time.

Most of the customers despite paying on multiple occasions are yet to receive any product or refund from Evaly.

Earlier on Wednesday, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab) were reportedly considering suspension of Evaly's membership for allegedly cheating customers and merchants out of their money. It had sent a show-cause letter to Evaly.

On the same day, various popular brands, such as Trendz, Rang Bangladesh, Artisan Outfitters, Fit Elegance, Rio International, decided not to allow the redeeming of Evaly's gift vouchers on account of not getting payments from the e-commerce company.

According to an inspection report of the central bank, Evaly's liabilities to customers and merchants have risen to Tk403.80 crore, while its current asset is only Tk65.17 crore.

The report said till 14 March this year, Evaly did not deliver products against a cumulative sum of Tk213.94 crore in advance payments from customers.

Earlier this month commerce ministry instructed the home ministry to file a case against Evaly for allegedly embezzling payments taken in advance from customers and owed to merchants.