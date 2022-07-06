Now CID probes Panama, Paradise papers money laundering

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has now started investigating money laundering charges against individuals and institutions whose names appeared in the Panama and Paradise paper leaks.

The specialised intelligence and investigation wing of the Bangladesh Police has already formed six separate teams to inquire about the suspects and gather information about the alleged money laundering.

"The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday handed over around 11 case dockets relating to the Panama and Paradise paper scams to the CID," Humayun Kabir, special superintendent of the CID's financial crime unit, told The Business Standard.

The CID teams will investigate the matter and collect tax evasion and money laundering information according to a High Court directive.

Another CID source told TBS that they would summon the persons whose names were mentioned in the much-talked Panama and Paradise Paper scams.

"We will check the tax files and moveable and immoveable assets of the alleged persons and institutions. If needed, the teams would enquire about their family members' wealth and income sources too," a CID official added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Kamrul Ahsan; Additional Superintendent of Police Jisanul Haque, CID's Assistant Superintendent of the Police (ASP) Jahangir Hossain, ASP Al Amin Hossain, ASP Sheikh Suraiya Urmee and ASP Kazi Abu Sayed will lead the investigation teams.

ACC's Assistant Director Md Ismail Hossain, Deputy Assistant Director Quamiab Ofitahi-Un-Nabi and Deputy Assistant Director Soma Hore will be included in those investigation teams for cooperation between the agencies.

The ACC had earlier said that it cannot proceed with a money-laundering investigation against the suspects without their full names and addresses, proper information about offshore investments, and other relevant records of their investments.

Some 32 individuals and two corporations were named in 2016's Panama Papers and at least 23 names came out in the following year's Paradise Papers.