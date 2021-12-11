Now another female candidate from Khulna denied police job for being landless

11 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 11:02 pm

The recruitment of another girl in Bangladesh Police has become uncertain as her family owns no land. 

Mim Akhter, hailing from Sonadanga area of Khulna, has bagged first place in the merit list of Trainee Recruit Constable examination under the general quota for women.

However, she was informed Saturday (11 December) that she will not get the job as she did not mention any permanent address while applying for the post.

She was disqualified in the police verification for being landless, said Additional Superintendent of Police Tanvir Ahmed. 

Earlier, Barishal's Asfia was denied the job at the last stage of the recruitment process during the police verification for being landless. 

Later, the prime minister ordered building a house for Asfia Islam on a government land, so that she can get a police constable job.

Asfia was qualified for the trainee recruit constable post after passing the medical, written and viva voce tests.

