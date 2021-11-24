Notre Dame College students block Shapla Chattar protesting fellow’s death

Students of Notre Dame College have blocked the Shapla Chattar area in Motijheel following the death of a fellow student in an accident.

They demanded that the driver responsible for the accident to bring to justice.

Earlier on Wednesday noon, a student of the college was killed after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in the Gulistan area.

The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hasan, a 2nd-year student of the college.

The DSCC vehicle hit Nayeem while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, said Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the vehicle and detained the driver after the incident.