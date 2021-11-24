Notre Dame College student killed in city being hit by DSCC vehicle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 07:18 pm

Related News

Notre Dame College student killed in city being hit by DSCC vehicle

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 07:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A student of Notre Dame College was killed after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan of the capital on Wednesday. 

The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hasan, a 2nd-year student of the college. 

The accident took place around 12 noon when a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit the student while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, said Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC added. 

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the vehicle and detained the driver after the incident.

 

 

Top News

car accident / notre dame college student dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’