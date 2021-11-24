Notre Dame College student killed in city being hit by DSCC vehicle

A student of Notre Dame College was killed after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan of the capital on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hasan, a 2nd-year student of the college.

The accident took place around 12 noon when a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit the student while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, said Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the vehicle and detained the driver after the incident.