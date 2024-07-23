93% govt jobs on merit, 5% for freedom fighters’ children

Keeping in line with the Appellate Division's judgement, the government has kept 93% government jobs for merit-based recruitment and 5% quota for freedom fighters' children.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration yesterday, 1% government jobs will be reserved for ethnic minorities, and 1% for persons with disabilities and third gender community.

Following the notification, Law Minister Anisul Huq in a press briefing told the media that work on publishing the gazette was ongoing. However, he did not mention when it will be done.

He said the new quota system will be effective for all government recruitments after 23 July. The government believes that quota reform movement has now concluded, he added.

Highlighting the events leading up to the new quota system, the law minister said the order has been issued according to the apex court's judgement.

The Appellate Division said the quota system is a matter of government's policy, said the minister. Therefore, the government can make changes in the quota allocation or even cancel the entire system if needed.

The notification said the new quota system will be applicable for recruitments in government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institution jobs. Besides, if an eligible person is not available from a quota, a qualified merit-based applicant will be hired in that place instead.

Also, all previous government orders on quota system are nullified, it further said. This means, there will be no allocation for districts, women and grandchildren of freedom fighters and their dependents.

Govt to look after injured students

Minister Anisul Huq said a committee has been formed investigate the deaths of students in the recent protests. The committee will soon submit a report and the government will act accordingly.

He mentioned that the government will "take care" of the treatments of injured students. Also, they will ensure safety of general students at educational institutions, and also check the cases filed against them.

"I believe it was a movement for quota reform, which was done properly," he said, adding that students should now return to their studies.

He further said that "quota is matter of policy" and it does not need a law.

Regarding no quota for women, the law minister said the appeal court made its judgement taking into consideration that women themselves said they are now empowered and don't need quota.

However, he said the matter will be reconsidered in the future if needed.

Present at the briefing, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said they are working to find the number of casualties in the quota reform protests.

The number can be ascertained after collecting information from educational institutions once they are opened, he said.

He further said the student protests were exploited by some groups, who spread misinformation and utilised people's emotions to create havoc in the country.

Education minister also said the government will take all necessary measures for injured students.

Information Minister Md Arafat said BNP-Jamaat used the protesting students as shields. They committed acts of violence by infiltrating the student's movement.

"The BNP and Jamaat are responsible for the casualties," he added.