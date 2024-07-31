Notification banning Jamaat-Shibir can be issued anytime: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
31 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:52 pm

Related News

Notification banning Jamaat-Shibir can be issued anytime: Home minister

UNB
31 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:52 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected

The process to ban Jamaat-Shibir is underway and a notification can be issued anytime in this regard, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (31 July).

The minister came up with the remark while talking to reporters in his secretariat office this evening.

Asked whether there will be new unrest in the country due to the banning of Jamaat-Shibir, the home minister said Jamaat-Shibir has created this situation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have come to know that Jamaat, BNP and other militant organisations were involved in the violence centring the student movement," said the minister.

Questioned whether Jamaat-Shibir will be banned by tonight, the minister said, "A lot of things can happen, but still, I would say it is in process. You will be notified when it happens."

Earlier on Monday, the Awami League-led 14-party alliance unanimously recommended banning Jamaat-Shibir after a meeting at the Gonobhaban. 
 

Top News / Politics

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Jamaat / Islami Chhatra Shibir / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

12h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

14h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

1d | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

3h | Videos
The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

2h | Videos
Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

15m | Videos
Who is Ismail Haniyeh, Killed in an Israeli Attack?

Who is Ismail Haniyeh, Killed in an Israeli Attack?

1h | Videos