Notification banning Jamaat-Shibir can be issued anytime: Home minister

The process to ban Jamaat-Shibir is underway and a notification can be issued anytime in this regard, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (31 July).

The minister came up with the remark while talking to reporters in his secretariat office this evening.

Asked whether there will be new unrest in the country due to the banning of Jamaat-Shibir, the home minister said Jamaat-Shibir has created this situation.

"We have come to know that Jamaat, BNP and other militant organisations were involved in the violence centring the student movement," said the minister.

Questioned whether Jamaat-Shibir will be banned by tonight, the minister said, "A lot of things can happen, but still, I would say it is in process. You will be notified when it happens."

Earlier on Monday, the Awami League-led 14-party alliance unanimously recommended banning Jamaat-Shibir after a meeting at the Gonobhaban.

