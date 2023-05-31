Nothing to share yet regarding China's GDI: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the China-led Global Development Initiative (GDI) is a new phenomenon and there is nothing to share until something is done from Bangladesh's side.

He said there is a committee in place which will look into it.

"We are yet to reach any such stage regarding the GDI," he said while responding to a question in an interactive session held at a city hotel.

The Daily Ittefaq hosted the conversation with the state minister. The Daily Ittefaq Executive Director and Publisher Tareen Hossain delivered the welcome remarks.

Shahriar said Bangladesh joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and they have no concern about the BRI.

He also said there is no reason to see new sanctions, and that the government is absolutely not under any pressure from anywhere.

Regarding a political question, he said free and fair election requires equal commitment from all political parties.

Shahriar hoped that all political parties will take part in the election demonstrating their commitment.

On the Rohingya crisis, he said the government is doing its best and sought cooperation from the major countries to solve the crisis.

The state minister said there is no security threat in the country and security cooperation does not mean joining any alliance.