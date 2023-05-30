Nothing to fear over new US visa policy: Peter Haas

Bangladesh

UNB
30 May, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

Nothing to fear over new US visa policy: Peter Haas

UNB
30 May, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday said people who support free and fair elections and work towards that end have nothing to fear regarding the new US visa policy. 

"I don't see any disagreement at all," he told reporters, noting that they in the US want the same what the people of Bangladesh want – a free and fair election.

Ambassador Haas made the remarks while responding to questions on the new visa policy after a function in Dhaka. 

He said the US sees positive things rather than challenges. "We have a very strong partnership on trade, security, people to people ties, healthcare, and good conversation on the upcoming election."

Haas said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made a clear commitment to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his announcement said the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media." 

The ambassador spoke at the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition titled "Roots of Friendship:  50 Years of US- Bangladesh Relations" at Edward M Kennedy Center.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam spoke as the chief guest.

Top News

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

6h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

9h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

3h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

7h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

1d | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget