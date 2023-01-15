Nothing can be done now: EC Alamgir on reports of AL MP Golap owning houses in UK

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 07:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has nothing to do once a candidate is elected despite hiding information regarding their wealth, says Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

"The commission is tasked with publishing the affidavits submitted by the candidates along with the nomination papers before an election is held.

"If someone challenges anyone's candidacy alleging that they provided wrong or false information, the EC can take steps to verify that claim and take action accordingly. But the commission can't do anything after a person is elected," he told the press when asked about the reports accusing ruling Awami League MP Abdus Sobhan (Golap) of hiding information about his wealth in his affidavit. 

The commission will take action against the lawmaker if the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) or a court takes any disciplinary measures against Golap.

Election Commissioner Alamgir / Abdus Sobhan (Golap)

