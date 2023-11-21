Nothing can be achieved through arson violence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said good sense should prevail among the arsonists as nothing can be gained by burning people.

"We have seen the incidents of burning people to death by the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971. BNP-Jamaat has started the same thing. I don't know how a man can burn people to death. I want them to come back to their sense," she said.

The BNP-Jamaat clique has started recurrence of the arson terrorism likewise 2013-14 in the name of movement to dislodge the government, she said while addressing a reception accorded to the selected gallantry award-winning freedom fighters and their successors at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day 2023.

In the event, she also conferred peacetime medals among 11 selected members of the armed forces --army, navy and air force-- for their outstanding services, reports UNB.

The prime minister said to achieve something, the power of the people is required and it is required to stay beside the people and work for the welfare of the people.

"Nothing can be gained by harming the people or burning the people," she said.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising army, navy and air force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces which expedited the victory in the Liberation War.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.

Earlier, on her arrival at the Shikha Anirban, the premier was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, reports BSS.

After the wreath-placing ceremony, the prime minister went to the AFD where her Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and chiefs of the three services made a courtesy call on her.