'Not sure if it's really me or not': Adviser Bashir on alleged murder case against him

Amid allegations that the newly appointed Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has been made an accused in a murder case, the adviser said he is not sure whether it's really him or someone with a similar name who has been sued.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat today (11 November), he said, "I don't know much about it. Our legal team is looking into the matter. There are some inconsistencies in my name and my father's name in the case document. I'm not sure if it's really me or not. If confirmed, the issue will be dealt with legally."

Bashir was appointed as an adviser to the interim government yesterday. Some groups have voiced concern regarding his appointment following the emergence of reports of the alleged lawsuit against the businessman.

Addressing the concerns, Bashir said, "I do not disagree with the sentiments of those who are protesting. But I think they are misinformed."

A person named "Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan" is on the accused list in a case filed over the killing of a youth named Sohan Shah, 30, during the student movement.

The name partially coincides with businessman Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who took oath as an adviser to the interim government yesterday. Even the name of Sheikh Bashir's father is partially similar to the name in the accused list.

Sohan's murder case was filed by his mother Sufia Begum with Rampura Police Station on 18 October.

Among the 57 people accused in the case, the name of Sheikh Bashir Uddin Bhuiyan is number 49 on the list. His identity was mentioned as a leader of the Awami League. The accused's father's name was mentioned as Sheikh Akij Uddin Bhuiyan.

According to the case document, Sohan sustained injuries when local Awami League and Chhatra League activists allegedly fired shots at a protest of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the capital's Rampura on 19 July. Sohan succumbed to his injuries on 24 August.

The defendants were accused of shooting dead protesters and torturing the injured.

Speaking to The Business Standard, plaintiff Sufia Begum said, "I was devastated after my son died. Some people asked me to sign the case documents and I signed. I did not know the names in the accused list."

Rampura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ataur Rahman Akand said Bashir's full name does not match the name in the case. However, the address is the same, he said.

"We are looking into the matter," he added.