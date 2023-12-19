Not seeking justice from anyone: Husband of woman killed in Tejgaon train fire

UNB
19 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 10:28 pm

The bodies have been kept in DMCH morgue, 19 December. Photo: TBS/Zia Chowdhury
Mizanur Rahman demanded the return of the bodies of his wife and son, who perished in the Mohanganj Express train fire in Tejgaon, without undergoing a post-mortem.

"I am not seeking justice from anyone. Who to seek justice from? I just want to ask those who killed my wife and child what their crime was. Now my only demand is to get back the bodies of my wife and son without a post-mortem," he said while lamenting at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue.

Mizanur used to live with his family at West Tejturi Bazar. The Nadira and Mizanur couple had been blessed with another eight-year-old boy Riyad Hasan Fahim who survived the fire.

At least four people including a child were killed as miscreants set fire to the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express train in the capital's Tejgaon Railway station area early Tuesday.

Police recovered the charred bodies of  35-year-old Nadira Akter from Netrakona district and her three-year-old son from a bogey of the train.

Three carriages of the train were set on fire around 5:04am and the firefighters tamed the blaze around 6:45 am.

Talking to UNB Nadira's brother Habibur Rahman Habib, who was also travelling in the same train with her sister and two nephews, said Nadira along with her two children—Yeasin, 3 and Fahim, 8, came to their home at a Barguna village in Sadar upazila from Dhaka on 3 December.

The train came under arson when Nadira along with her two sons and brother Habib was returning to Dhaka by 'Mohonganj Express' train.

Her husband is a hardware businessman in Karwan Bazar.

"When the fire spread to the whole bogie, I managed to get off the train with Fahim but unfortunately Nadira and Yeasin failed to get off. They got trapped and could not be saved," said Habib in a choked voice.

Habibur said when the train stopped at Tejgaon station some people got down and two people who were behind their seats also got down.

"Later, when the train started to move we noticed the fire which soon spread to the bogey," he said.

 

 

Mohanganj Express Fire / fire on train

