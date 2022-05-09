Not satisfied with Dhaka airport services: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 10:22 pm

He said that an airport represents the image of a country

Salman F Rahman
File Photo: Salman F Rahman

 

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of passenger services at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"Overall, I am not satisfied. There are many scopes of improving the services. Those working at the field level have to change their attitude. I have talked to people concerned about these," the adviser told reporters after inspecting the airport on Monday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent me to visit the airport after she came to know about various types of passenger harassment," he added.

He also said since the present manpower for airport management cannot reduce passenger suffering, there are plans to outsource ground handling, luggage handling, and scanner management at the third terminal.

But, that will take a lot of time. For now, the goal is to improve the present situation, Salman added.

"The government has taken this matter very seriously. After this inspection, if we see that the rate of complaints is not decreasing, we will take more stringent measures," said Salman F Rahman.

He said he identified a few places where passengers are harassed the most.

"Many have complained that money is demanded for immigration clearance. Authorities are taking actions in this regard," he added.

Passengers can file harassment complaints to the special branch office. An immigration app is also being developed, which is expected to reduce passenger harassment.

At the press briefing, the prime minister's adviser said that the passengers who bring gold from abroad have to declare the amount of gold to the customs based on which the tariff is determined. Then they have to pay the amount to a bank which is far. After depositing the money, they come back to the customs, which is a lengthy and inconvenient process.  

However, the authorities have been asked to move the bank next to the customs so that passengers have to walk less.

The authorities have also been asked to consider if rescanning of baggage is possible before it reaches the belt, which can lessen the pressure on the customs.  

He said that an airport represents the image of a country so when someone has a negative experience at an airport, he gets a negative image of the country.

Among others, Prime Minister's Office Secretary Tofazzel Hossain, Member of the Civil Aviation Authority (Planning and Operation) Air Commodore Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Member (Security) Group Captain Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Executive Director Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, Chief of Bangladesh Police's Special Branch Monirul Islam were present at the media briefing.

 

