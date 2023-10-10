Not right to hold Palestinians hostage in name of war: Info Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
10 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 08:21 pm

Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said Bangladesh has always been against war and killings, and it is never right to hold people hostage in the name of war.

It is also against the international convention on war, he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while replying to questions after inauguration of two books titled "Bangabandhu Ankalansh" published by Apurba Prakashan and "Society and Culture of The Professional Community of Sundarbans" published by Arjan Prakashan at the Conference Room of the Department of Information at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"Wherever in the world, Bangladesh is against conflict. We don't want a conflicting world. We want peace. The Palestinian territories have been in conflict for decades, and Palestinians are fighting for their rights. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her UN address has pledged to stand with the Palestinians. Our government has always pledged to stand by the Palestinians, and at times we have cooperated," said Hasan, also the broadcasting minister.

"We do not support the killing of civilians, whether it is Palestine or Israel, in the war that has started there. And the way Palestinians have been held hostage in the name of war by cutting off everything in the Gaza Strip, including food and water, is never acceptable," added the AL leader.

