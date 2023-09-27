Not our intention to harm businesses through fines: BFSA chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 05:25 pm

Related News

Not our intention to harm businesses through fines: BFSA chairman

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Not our intention to harm businesses through fines: BFSA chairman

Ensuring food safety is our main task, not harming anyone's business through fines, said Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Chairman Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar on Wednesday (27 September).

"Our aim is to help businesses expand by ensuring that food is safe. We will never compromise with food quality," he said at a seminar at the office of BFSA in the capital's Shahbagh, according to a press release.

Abdul Qayyum said nutrition information should be written in Bengali and English on the labels of food packets. "Various food have allergens, so highlight whether the food is allergenic or not. The amount of nutrition, fat, salt, sugar in any food should be written in large letters so that it is easy to see," he added. 

Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, member of BFSA, was present as special guest at the event.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) / BFSA / Food safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy