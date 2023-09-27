Not our intention to harm businesses through fines: BFSA chairman

Ensuring food safety is our main task, not harming anyone's business through fines, said Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Chairman Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar on Wednesday (27 September).

"Our aim is to help businesses expand by ensuring that food is safe. We will never compromise with food quality," he said at a seminar at the office of BFSA in the capital's Shahbagh, according to a press release.

Abdul Qayyum said nutrition information should be written in Bengali and English on the labels of food packets. "Various food have allergens, so highlight whether the food is allergenic or not. The amount of nutrition, fat, salt, sugar in any food should be written in large letters so that it is easy to see," he added.

Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, member of BFSA, was present as special guest at the event.