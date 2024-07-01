Not an order, media was requested to verify info before reporting on officials: Police Service Association

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 10:05 pm

Not an order, media was requested to verify info before reporting on officials: Police Service Association

“Whether you [journalists] will heed the request or not, is up to you,” Monirul, also the chief of police’s Special Branch, said

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Bangladesh Police Service Association President Monirul Islam speaks to media after paying tribute to the victims of Holey Artisan terror attack on the incident&#039;s 8th anniversary on 1 July in Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Police Service Association President Monirul Islam speaks to media after paying tribute to the victims of Holey Artisan terror attack on the incident's 8th anniversary on 1 July in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) did not order the media to refrain from publishing news against members of the force, rather only requested to verify the information before publishing reports, the association's President Monirul Islam said today (1 July).

"Whether you [journalists] will heed the request or not, is up to you," Monirul, also the chief of the police's Special Branch, said after paying tribute to the victims of the Holey Artisan terror attack on the incident's 8th anniversary in the capital.

Monirul's remarks come after criticism directed at the BPSA for its statement released on 21 June regarding media reports on corruption allegations against former police officials, including unusual wealth accumulation by former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and ex-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

The BPSA, in its statement, claimed the reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

"We believe that the media has a responsibility to its readers to publish impartial news," the statement read. 

"Yet, for some mysterious reason, a certain section of the media is cleverly trying to discredit the Bangladesh Police, engaging in a smear campaign that is nothing but an attempt to stifle honest journalism. Such one-sided behaviour from the media is equivalent to deceiving the general reader," it further stated.

The statement was condemned by political parties, human rights activists, media workers, think tanks and other organisations.

Speaking on the matter today, Monirul, an additional inspector general of police, said, "The government and the Bangladesh Police have always been saying that organisations will not take responsibility for the actions of individuals. That we endorse, that we uphold."

Mentioning that sometimes the media publishes exaggerated or incomplete news, Monirul said, "For instance, media reports claimed that one of our officers [Asaduzzaman Mia] fled abroad with his family. But he did not. That is why we protested and requested the media to verify facts but we did not issue any order in any way."

 

