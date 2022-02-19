Not only drivers, road mismanagement also responsible for crashes: Road safety protesters

Not only the drivers but also the mismanagement in the roads are responsible for the accidents, alleged the students waging movements in demand of safe roads.

"As soon as an accident occurs, a movement is called to demand the execution of the driver. They are not solely responsible. They are a part of the transportation system, so the whole system has to change," said Shohagi Samia, coordinator of the student platform "Safe Roads and Half Pass is Our Right."

"Those who are involved in road mismanagement and continue exploiting it should be removed. Otherwise, the drivers in our country will not be able to drive properly even if they want to," she said at a programme on Saturday to raise awareness among the drivers and collect signatures in support of their demands at the Sayedabad bus terminal on Saturday.

The protesting students also announced a modified 11-point demand for safe roads at the programme.

Demanding training for all the vehicle drivers under a government initiative, Shohagi said, "The drivers must be given identity cards so that they can drive on the roads without any hindrance. Arrangements have to be made for their accommodation at terminals and a monthly salary."

She also called for effective measures to stop corruption in approving driving licences and vehicle fitness certificates.

Regarding their demand for half fare on buses, Shohagi said, "Students are charged full fare because the educational institutions are closed, but they have to go to schools regularly to submit assignments. So they must be charged half fare."

"Besides, many students are going to the ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair, but they are charged a full fare on buses. Won't the students go to the book fair? This mismanagement must be stopped," demanded Shohagi.