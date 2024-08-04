'Not an iota of concession': DMP urges everyone to comply with curfew rules

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:02 pm

Related News

'Not an iota of concession': DMP urges everyone to comply with curfew rules

DMP commissioner also said no mercy will be shown to those who killed policemen

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:02 pm
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. File Photo: Collected
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. File Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will not show even an iota of concession for anyone who does not comply with the curfew imposed from 6:00pm today (4 August). 

"Not even an iota of concession will be given. Without question. We urge everyone to obey the rules of curfew," DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman told the media tonight.

Speaking about today's violence he said miscreants vandalised numerous establishments across the capital using the students' movement.
BNP-Jaamat miscreants vandalised BSMMU, CMM court, several police stations and traffic police boxes, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking about the violence in Karwan Bazar, he said, "We don't yet know the identities of those who were with firearms and local weapons alongside police at Karwan Bazar.

"The  matter hasn't come to our notice yet. If anyone lodges any complaint we will take action."

He also said, "We will show no mercy to those who killed policemen."

He also said DMP has set up checkpoints across the capital ahead of tomorrow's Long March to Dhaka programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The protest leaders called on countrymen to march to Dhaka tomorrow.

Top News

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos