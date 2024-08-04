'Not an iota of concession': DMP urges everyone to comply with curfew rules

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will not show even an iota of concession for anyone who does not comply with the curfew imposed from 6:00pm today (4 August).

"Not even an iota of concession will be given. Without question. We urge everyone to obey the rules of curfew," DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman told the media tonight.

Speaking about today's violence he said miscreants vandalised numerous establishments across the capital using the students' movement.

BNP-Jaamat miscreants vandalised BSMMU, CMM court, several police stations and traffic police boxes, he added.

Speaking about the violence in Karwan Bazar, he said, "We don't yet know the identities of those who were with firearms and local weapons alongside police at Karwan Bazar.

"The matter hasn't come to our notice yet. If anyone lodges any complaint we will take action."

He also said, "We will show no mercy to those who killed policemen."

He also said DMP has set up checkpoints across the capital ahead of tomorrow's Long March to Dhaka programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The protest leaders called on countrymen to march to Dhaka tomorrow.