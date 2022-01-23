Not EC, rather it looks like search committee law: Shujan

The proposed Election Commission (EC) bill rather looks like a law to form a search committee, than a legal framework to appoint the election commissioners and the chief election commissioner, said civil society platform Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Sunday.

The platform's central coordinator Dilip Kumar Sarkar said there is no difference between the draft EC bill placed in the House Sunday and how the president formed the search committee in 2017.

"The draft bill does not mention revealing the proposed names for the election commissioners and the chief election commissioner, and specify the appointment process of the Election Commission. This ultimately leaves the people in the dark over the Election Commission formation. There are chances of appointments upon the prime minister's recommendation," he added.

Shujan President M Hafizuddin Khan said the law minister told them there was not enough time to form the Election Commission law as they submitted a draft. Even the minister reiterated his stance during the president's dialogues with political parties.

"The cabinet suddenly approved the draft, and it subsequently was placed in the parliament. The government has a malicious intention, they want to hold another controversial election," Hafizuddin Khan commented.

Justice (Retired) Abdul Matin said the members of the search committee would not have anything to do if the Cabinet Division is asked to perform official tasks of the committee.

"A list [comprising potential candidates for the election commissioners and the chief election commissioner] will be handed over to the search committee members," he added.

Referring to the Constitution, the retired justice said the president has to seek the advice of the prime minister for almost every official task. As a result, the president cannot form an independent search committee or Election Commission.

Eminent jurist Shahdeen Malik said, "The bill is deceptive and unfortunate. The government did it for the victory in the next election. A government backed Election Commission will be formed by the government picked search committee."

Former Election Commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain said if the search committee does not reveal the list of proposed names, there would be room for controversy and speculation.

"There should be arrangements to discuss the names in the House," he commented, claiming the EC law would prompt a long-term controversy.

Shujan's Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said proposed names for the search committee should be disclosed in the first place.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), said there has been a nervousness in the government leading the authorities sprinting for the EC bill.

"If people's right to vote is hampered, then the law or the search committee will be of no use. The formation of the Election Commission needs to be made more participatory," she noted.