Not carrying any hidden message: Foreign secretary on New Delhi visit

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said he is not carrying any hidden message from Bangladesh to India during his visit to New Delhi.

The visit, scheduled for Thursday (23 November), is part of the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), featuring a foreign secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and India.

Speaking at a press briefing at the ministry today (22 November), Masud Bin Momen clarified also said his visit holds no "hidden agenda" and is focused on fostering open communication about the national elections.

Addressing queries about potential political messages from the prime minister or the FOC, he said, "I don't think there is any unnecessary hidden agenda. Since the election is coming up, I can inform them if they have any questions from their side. However, I am not carrying any separate message from the prime minister."

The secretary is also set to engage with representatives of 90 foreign missions in order to provide insights into the upcoming national election during his upcoming New Delhi visit to participate in the bilateral Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

the secretary said, "We have made progress in the last one year. We will hold a session on that alongside issues that we can focus more after the election or in the next year. So that time is not wasted, especially in terms of communication."

The second round of FOC is set to take place on Friday, following the first round in February this year, at the invitation of Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

"We will do another important task during this visit. There are 90 embassies in Delhi, I will meet with them in an interactive session," the foreign secretary said.

During this interactive session, the foreign secretary plans to brief mission chiefs on Bangladesh's development progress, the current national situation, the government's commitment to a free and fair election, and the preparations of the Election Commission.

Noting potential queries about observers, Masud Bin Momen affirmed, "I will inform them that the application date for observers has been extended.

"Apart from that, we will get the opportunity to campaign in IMO, where we are applying. We are always telling them here or lobbying. But there is an importance in going directly and saying."

Additionally, schedules for missions in line to present credentials to the president will be provided.

Explaining the rationale behind holding the FOC twice this year, Masud Bin Momen said, "We can go for review. It is not said anywhere that FOC will not be held multiple times. It happened in the beginning of the year, and now it is happening again at the end of the year. There has been a lot of progress in between."

Topics of discussion during the meeting will cover a wide array of issues, including politics, defense, security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, electricity, regional and multilateral assistance, development assistance, and consular-related matters.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted discussions on increasing cooperation in various multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and the role Bangladesh can play in the future.

He also emphasised updating foreign missions on the Rohingya issue, a matter of significant international concern.

Responding to questions about politics being on the agenda, Masud Bin Momen said, "They have an election ahead. We have elections. The relationship between the two countries… is very multilateral. There is trade, there is investment, there is people to people contact, there is visa issue — these can run smoothly even after the elections."

He concluded by downplaying the visit as merely a regular meeting, stating, "I don't know how to give a political explanation. It is true that we have an election ahead."

Earlier on 20 November, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the upcoming meeting between the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India at the end of this week in New Delhi will not focus on political issues.

"The Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and India will not involve political discussions. Political matters have already been addressed in previous discussions. Instead, we will engage in a constructive dialogue on unresolved issues between our two nations," he told reporters in response to a question at his office in the capital on the day.